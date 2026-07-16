Thursday, July 16, 2026

Ballet Wichita is taking “Alice in Wonderland” to stages across Kansas this summer, and KMUW is taking you behind the scenes. In this week’s story, Meg Britton-Mehlisch talks to the projection artists who are helping audiences experience Wonderland.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas does not have enough special education teachers and the state continues to see a shortage of professionals who teach students with the most intensive needs.

The Kansas State Board of Education voted to implement a process to comply with the state’s new cell phone ban in K-12 schools.

The Kansas Farm Bureau has backed all of President Donald Trump’s selections for congress, but not for governor.

Sedgwick County residents who requested an advance mail-in ballot for the August primary began receiving them yesterday.

The City of Wichita's proposed budget features pay raises for city employees and more funding for the city's homeless shelter.

State health officials say a severe stomach illness that's spreading across the country is affecting the Wichita area.

Scientists have found concerning levels of pesticides in rivers throughout the US, especially in agricultural states, including Kansas.

The City of Garden Plain will open its new aquatic facility on Sunday.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us a look at upcoming events this week in the Wichita area.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Anavi Prakash

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson