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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Most modern high schools are dealing with tight budgets and an ever-increasing pressure to focus on core subjects like English, math and science. But some are finding ways to make fine arts a priority. Torin Andersen caught up with Derby High School teacher Natalie Brown, who shows students how to mold clay into works of art.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • A new justice has been selected for the Kansas Supreme Court, but to some his name may be familiar.
  • Kansas has made some improvements in retaining new teachers.
  • An artificial intelligence chatbot that connects Kansas families with autism resources is losing funding.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday morning that she has denied a request by Jonathan and Reginald Carr to have their death sentences commuted to life in prison.
  • After the Trump Administration canceled a $300 million-program for Black, Indigenous and immigrant farmers, a federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reinstate the grants which includes projects in Kansas.
  • The Kansas Board of Education approved requests yesterday for bond referendums in the Wichita and Maize school districts.
  • The Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square Park in Wichita is a finalist in an international competition celebrating public art.
  • Yesterday Children's Mercy marked the grand opening of its first stand-alone clinic in Wichita.
  • A Wichita resident has won nearly two-hundred-thousand dollars from the Kansas Lottery.
    Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
    Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
    Contributors: Torin Andersen, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Anna Pope
    Theme Music: Torin Andersen
    Digital editor: Haley Crowson
Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell