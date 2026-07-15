Wednesday, July 15, 2026
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Most modern high schools are dealing with tight budgets and an ever-increasing pressure to focus on core subjects like English, math and science. But some are finding ways to make fine arts a priority. Torin Andersen caught up with Derby High School teacher Natalie Brown, who shows students how to mold clay into works of art.
Plus, more on these stories:
- A new justice has been selected for the Kansas Supreme Court, but to some his name may be familiar.
- Kansas has made some improvements in retaining new teachers.
- An artificial intelligence chatbot that connects Kansas families with autism resources is losing funding.
- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday morning that she has denied a request by Jonathan and Reginald Carr to have their death sentences commuted to life in prison.
- After the Trump Administration canceled a $300 million-program for Black, Indigenous and immigrant farmers, a federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reinstate the grants which includes projects in Kansas.
- The Kansas Board of Education approved requests yesterday for bond referendums in the Wichita and Maize school districts.
- The Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square Park in Wichita is a finalist in an international competition celebrating public art.
- Yesterday Children's Mercy marked the grand opening of its first stand-alone clinic in Wichita.
- A Wichita resident has won nearly two-hundred-thousand dollars from the Kansas Lottery.Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Anna Pope
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson