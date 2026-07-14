Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Silos – tower-like structures on farms that hold fermented feed for livestock – have dotted the landscape for 150 years. But, they’re threatened by development and old age. One “silo hunter” in Illinois has been tracking down her grandfather’s silos before they disappear.

Plus, more on these stories:

Members of the Kansas State Board of Education will vote later this week on two separate measures to comply with new state laws.

Sedgwick County residents must register to vote by today in order to cast a ballot in the August primary election.

A parasite causing cases of what officials call explosive diarrhea is now confirmed in Kansas.

Beef prices at the grocery store are already high, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects they could rise another ten percent by the end of the year.

A Native American nation in Mayetta has filed a federal lawsuit against the Kansas Lottery, saying lottery sales on historic reservation land violate the tribe’s sovereignty and federal law.

Kansas officials are reminding the public that political campaign signs and billboards cannot be placed on state highways.

Voters in El Dorado will decide in August whether to approve a proposed sales tax to support their community’s hospital.

Wichita Public Schools will host a tour today at Wichita Northwest High School.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Michael Marks, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Jess Savage, Rachel Schnelle and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga,

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson