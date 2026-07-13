Monday, July 13, 2026
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Once every summer, commercial truckers in Kansas gather for the state's professional truck driving championship. It's a chance for drivers to show off their skills and to have some fun in a career field that otherwise demands a lot.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Wichita public libraries may close earlier or cut weekend hours if they do not get additional funding for staff.
- The company that operates the Keystone pipeline has agreed to a settlement totaling $70 million for an oil spill in Kansas three years ago.
- A new analysis says the Republican supermajority in the Kansas House is in jeopardy this election cycle.
- Two major Democratic candidates running for Kansas governor say they both support legalizing recreational marijuana.
- Advocates for children in Kansas say the state’s opening of the Office of Early Childhood is a first step in streamlining programs in the state.
- The Ellsworth County Attorney has filed charges against the parents of two Kansas children who were shot and killed by their sibling earlier this year.
- The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced a new resident in its South American habitat.
- Starting today, the Minisa Bridge on West 13th Street in Riverside will close for repairs.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Sam Zeff
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson