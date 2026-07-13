Monday, July 13, 2026

Once every summer, commercial truckers in Kansas gather for the state's professional truck driving championship. It's a chance for drivers to show off their skills and to have some fun in a career field that otherwise demands a lot.

Plus, more on these stories:

Wichita public libraries may close earlier or cut weekend hours if they do not get additional funding for staff.

The company that operates the Keystone pipeline has agreed to a settlement totaling $70 million for an oil spill in Kansas three years ago.

A new analysis says the Republican supermajority in the Kansas House is in jeopardy this election cycle.

Two major Democratic candidates running for Kansas governor say they both support legalizing recreational marijuana.

Advocates for children in Kansas say the state’s opening of the Office of Early Childhood is a first step in streamlining programs in the state.

The Ellsworth County Attorney has filed charges against the parents of two Kansas children who were shot and killed by their sibling earlier this year.

The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced a new resident in its South American habitat.

Starting today, the Minisa Bridge on West 13th Street in Riverside will close for repairs.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Sam Zeff

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson