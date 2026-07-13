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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, July 13, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Once every summer, commercial truckers in Kansas gather for the state's professional truck driving championship. It's a chance for drivers to show off their skills and to have some fun in a career field that otherwise demands a lot.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Wichita public libraries may close earlier or cut weekend hours if they do not get additional funding for staff.
  • The company that operates the Keystone pipeline has agreed to a settlement totaling $70 million for an oil spill in Kansas three years ago.
  • A new analysis says the Republican supermajority in the Kansas House is in jeopardy this election cycle.
  • Two major Democratic candidates running for Kansas governor say they both support legalizing recreational marijuana.
  • Advocates for children in Kansas say the state’s opening of the Office of Early Childhood is a first step in streamlining programs in the state.
  • The Ellsworth County Attorney has filed charges against the parents of two Kansas children who were shot and killed by their sibling earlier this year.
  • The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced a new resident in its South American habitat.
  • Starting today, the Minisa Bridge on West 13th Street in Riverside will close for repairs.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Sam Zeff
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell