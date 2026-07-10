Friday, July 10, 2026

Wichita musician Craig Owens has a new album with the Bodo Ensemble coming out today. Owens gathered a group of friends to make the album, including fellow guitarist David Lord, who produced the record. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Craig Owens and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita has been selected to host the opening round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the next two years.

As Kansas schools prepare for a new school year, state education leaders say many districts are struggling over how to comply with a new statewide ban on cell phones.

The next Kansas governor will decide the future of the state's A-I policy. One candidate says the technology could make government more efficient.

A lawsuit heading to the Kansas Court of Appeals could make it harder for cities to reject citizen petitions over taxes.

A project starting next week hopes to fix erosion issues near the Keeper of the Plains.

The Wichita Fire Department has responded to more than fifty calls to rescue children from locked cars this year.

The US has had a busy tornado season so far. And the majority of the storms are blasting through the Midwest, east of what’s traditionally thought of as Tornado Alley.

A local non-profit organization will host a political forum this weekend, in advance of the August primary.

The Wichita school district is offering special in-person enrollment for families who speak a language other than English.

Starting next week it will cost more to send mail through the U.S. Postal Service.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Abigail Bottar, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay

