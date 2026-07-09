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Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, July 9, 2026

By Beth Golay
Published July 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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This summer, Ballet Wichita is taking its production of “Alice in Wonderland” to stages across Kansas, and KMUW is taking you backstage to see how a ballet comes together. For today’s feature, Jennifer Anima talks to the dancers who are portraying Alice, the Queen of Hearts, and other roles.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A Wichita nonprofit owned by Chase Koch announced plans Wednesday to build a grocery store in downtown Wichita.
  • The Wichita school district has launched an online tool to help people better understand the district's one-billion-dollar annual budget.
  • The Wichita City Council voted this week to designate the former site of Margaritas Cantina on East Douglas as a community improvement district.
  • Older Kansans who are wanting to avoid or delay moving to a nursing home will have to wait longer for help from the state.
  • The Trump Administration lowered tariffs on farm equipment through the end of next year. Some experts say prices on equipment could rise.
  • A Wichita law firm is hosting a school supplies drive to help another group that lost donated supplies in last week’s flash floods.
  • If you or your kids never learned cursive writing in school, a local history museum is offering another chance.
  • The Friends of the Wichita Public Library is holding a book sale and ice cream social this weekend.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Emma George-Griffin, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Zach Ruth and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay