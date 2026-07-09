Thursday, July 9, 2026

This summer, Ballet Wichita is taking its production of “Alice in Wonderland” to stages across Kansas, and KMUW is taking you backstage to see how a ballet comes together. For today’s feature, Jennifer Anima talks to the dancers who are portraying Alice, the Queen of Hearts, and other roles.

Plus more on these stories:



A Wichita nonprofit owned by Chase Koch announced plans Wednesday to build a grocery store in downtown Wichita.

The Wichita school district has launched an online tool to help people better understand the district's one-billion-dollar annual budget.

The Wichita City Council voted this week to designate the former site of Margaritas Cantina on East Douglas as a community improvement district.

Older Kansans who are wanting to avoid or delay moving to a nursing home will have to wait longer for help from the state.

The Trump Administration lowered tariffs on farm equipment through the end of next year. Some experts say prices on equipment could rise.

A Wichita law firm is hosting a school supplies drive to help another group that lost donated supplies in last week’s flash floods.

If you or your kids never learned cursive writing in school, a local history museum is offering another chance.

The Friends of the Wichita Public Library is holding a book sale and ice cream social this weekend.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Emma George-Griffin, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Zach Ruth and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay