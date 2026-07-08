Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Right as you're leaving Pittsburg, Kansas, on highway 69, you’ll see two billboards for Chicken Mary’s and Chicken Annie’s, two restaurants almost right next to each other. And as Rachel Schnelle reports for the Kansas News Service, the two fried chicken spots have had a friendly rivalry for more than 80 years.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita Police say they need more time to decide whether they will request a second robot dog.

Online enrollment has begun for Wichita public school students in first through 12th grade.

Registered voters in Sedgwick County can now view sample ballots and polling sites for the upcoming primary election.

A Johnson County pastor has set a record for contributions in the first campaign quarter of any U.S. Senate candidate in Kansas history.

A major thoroughfare near Wichita's North High School will be closed to traffic starting this month.

A community garden at a northeast Wichita library is sprouting this summer and expanding food access.

The mental health of Kansas kids seems to be trending in a positive direction after pandemic declines.

Senior Services of Wichita is putting out an urgent call for more people to deliver Meals on Wheels.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Cassandra Isobelle Flores, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay

