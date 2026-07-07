Tuesday, July 7, 2026

On the Great Plains, prairies are turning into woods and shrubs. Ranchers have been fighting back for year, trying to save the rangeland that feeds their cattle – with mixed results. Now some say it’s time to talk about what to do next… in places where wide open vistas likely aren’t coming back.

Plus, more on these stories:

Volunteers in the Wichita school district have organized a committee to persuade voters to support the $615 million-dollar bond referendum in November.

Dozens of union nurses at Ascension St. Francis and St. Joseph were on strike Monday for better hospital safety measures.

The Wichita school district has reached a stalemate in its contract talks with the local teacher's union.

Dozens of states may be on the hook next year to pay roughly $9 billion dollars toward SNAP benefits for low-income families including Kansas.

Some Kansas renters with an eviction on their record can now apply to have it removed.

The Friends of the Wichita Public Library is holding a book sale and ice cream social this weekend.

A new Kansas law lets people return stray cats to the outdoors after they have been spayed or neutered.

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will soon see upgraded or expanded travel stops.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rachel Cramer, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson