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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, July 6, 2026

By Beth Golay
Published July 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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This summer, Ballet Wichita is taking its production of “Alice in Wonderland” to stages across Kansas, and KMUW is taking you backstage to see how a ballet comes together. For today’s story, Suzanne Perez talks with a Wichita woman who crafts the costumes that bring Alice, the Mad Hatter and other characters to life.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Nurses at two Wichita hospitals are striking today for safer working conditions. KMUW's Roger Nomer has more.
  • A federal court in Kansas ruled this week that people living in a northeast Wichita neighborhood can move forward with a class action lawsuit against Union Pacific.
  • A commercial truck driver from Wichita died Saturday after colliding with another semi in Pratt County.
  • State officials are warning the public to avoid one of the most popular lakes in western Kansas because it is contaminated with E. coli.
  • Scientists at Kansas State University are working toward creating sensors that farmers could use in their fields to track nutrient levels remotely. This could help farmers save money.
  • A solar farm is coming to the same park that is home to the underground nuclear reactor project in Parsons, Kansas.
  • A local theater group is putting on its annual sensory-friendly show this week.
  • A Democrat running for U.S. Congress in the Wichita-area 4th District has dropped out of the race.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay