Monday, July 6, 2026

This summer, Ballet Wichita is taking its production of “Alice in Wonderland” to stages across Kansas, and KMUW is taking you backstage to see how a ballet comes together. For today’s story, Suzanne Perez talks with a Wichita woman who crafts the costumes that bring Alice, the Mad Hatter and other characters to life.

Plus more on these stories:

Nurses at two Wichita hospitals are striking today for safer working conditions. KMUW's Roger Nomer has more.

A federal court in Kansas ruled this week that people living in a northeast Wichita neighborhood can move forward with a class action lawsuit against Union Pacific.

A commercial truck driver from Wichita died Saturday after colliding with another semi in Pratt County.

State officials are warning the public to avoid one of the most popular lakes in western Kansas because it is contaminated with E. coli.

Scientists at Kansas State University are working toward creating sensors that farmers could use in their fields to track nutrient levels remotely. This could help farmers save money.

A solar farm is coming to the same park that is home to the underground nuclear reactor project in Parsons, Kansas.

A local theater group is putting on its annual sensory-friendly show this week.

A Democrat running for U.S. Congress in the Wichita-area 4th District has dropped out of the race.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay

