Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Wichita concluded Pride Month with a festive parade last weekend. But with several new state laws targeting transgender Kansans, political tensions are high.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Leaders in Wichita and Sedgwick County are exploring the possibility of establishing a law school in Wichita.
- Wichita Public Schools will continue contract talks with the local teacher's union today.
- The Supreme Court’s decision upholding bans on transgender athletes in girls' and women’s sports will likely protect a Kansas law from future legal challenges.
- The Supreme Court says states can continue to count mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive later.
- A Wichita artist is creating a tribute to the nation’s founding document at a presidential library this weekend.
- The Sedgwick County Zoo is expecting another baby elephant next summer.
- Newman University is launching a new program aimed at changing the way artificial intelligence is taught and used.
- As of yesterday in Kansas, it's illegal to use your cell phone while driving through an active school or construction zone.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson