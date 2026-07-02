Thursday, July 2, 2026

Wichita concluded Pride Month with a festive parade last weekend. But with several new state laws targeting transgender Kansans, political tensions are high.

Plus, more on these stories:

Leaders in Wichita and Sedgwick County are exploring the possibility of establishing a law school in Wichita.

Wichita Public Schools will continue contract talks with the local teacher's union today.

The Supreme Court’s decision upholding bans on transgender athletes in girls' and women’s sports will likely protect a Kansas law from future legal challenges.

The Supreme Court says states can continue to count mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive later.

A Wichita artist is creating a tribute to the nation’s founding document at a presidential library this weekend.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is expecting another baby elephant next summer.

Newman University is launching a new program aimed at changing the way artificial intelligence is taught and used.

As of yesterday in Kansas, it's illegal to use your cell phone while driving through an active school or construction zone.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson