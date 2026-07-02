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Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, July 2, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Wichita concluded Pride Month with a festive parade last weekend. But with several new state laws targeting transgender Kansans, political tensions are high.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Leaders in Wichita and Sedgwick County are exploring the possibility of establishing a law school in Wichita.
  • Wichita Public Schools will continue contract talks with the local teacher's union today.
  • The Supreme Court’s decision upholding bans on transgender athletes in girls' and women’s sports will likely protect a Kansas law from future legal challenges.
  • The Supreme Court says states can continue to count mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive later.
  • A Wichita artist is creating a tribute to the nation’s founding document at a presidential library this weekend.
  • The Sedgwick County Zoo is expecting another baby elephant next summer.
  • Newman University is launching a new program aimed at changing the way artificial intelligence is taught and used.
  • As of yesterday in Kansas, it's illegal to use your cell phone while driving through an active school or construction zone.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell