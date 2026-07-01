Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Money from the federal Rural Health Transformation Program is flowing into Kansas. The funding is partially intended to offset cuts to Medicaid, and the first group of grantees were recently announced. Reporter Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service spoke with editor Stephen Koranda about the purpose of the fund and how rural hospitals in Kansas are using it.

Plus, more on these stories:

League 42 says it is changing its policies after dismissing a volunteer coach who is a registered sex offender.

A new event aims to help military veterans escape the loud noises and bright flashes of July Fourth fireworks.

Despite rising costs, record numbers of Americans are expected to travel for the July Fourth holiday this year.

Throughout the World Cup tournament, businesses in Lawrence are finding ways to welcome and connect with Algerian visitors through food.

A grain often used for livestock feed or ethanol is being developed into a muffin recipe for Kansas schools.

Ascension Via Christi is hiring replacement nurses ahead of a one-day strike next week.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that it has awarded a contract to revamp U.S. Highway 77 in Cowley County.

Former Wichita State men’s basketball player Landry Shamet will reportedly sign a four-year contract with the New York Knicks.

The Red Cross is holding a 12-hour blood drive on Thursday to shore up the blood supply during the dangerous summer season.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Calisa Calacal, Daniel Caudill, Stephen Koranda, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Zach Ruth and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson