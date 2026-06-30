Tuesday, June 30, 2026

A new immersion center in Arkansas City is telling the story of one of the oldest cities in North America. Ancestors of the Wichita Tribe lived at a large settlement named Etzanoa in southern Kansas.

Plus, more on these stories:

Many new Kansas laws will take effect on July 1st.

Republican Senator Roger Marshall told a national news program Sunday that he plans to be on the ballot in November.

A crucial primary election for the governor’s office in Kansas is about a month away and a new poll shows a clear leader.

A man was found dead Sunday in Sumner County after his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters.

Ascension Via Christi has finalized its acquisition of a closed hospital in Derby.

A southeast Kansas foster care agency is having greater success reuniting kids with their families than many other parts of the state.

Veterinarians are advising pet owners to plan ahead for their animals as Fourth of July fireworks season begins.

Wichita Public Schools will host a tour today at Coleman Environmental Magnet Middle School in northeast Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Rachel Schenelle and Sam Zeff

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson