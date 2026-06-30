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Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published June 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A new immersion center in Arkansas City is telling the story of one of the oldest cities in North America. Ancestors of the Wichita Tribe lived at a large settlement named Etzanoa in southern Kansas.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Many new Kansas laws will take effect on July 1st.
  • Republican Senator Roger Marshall told a national news program Sunday that he plans to be on the ballot in November.
  • A crucial primary election for the governor’s office in Kansas is about a month away and a new poll shows a clear leader.
  • A man was found dead Sunday in Sumner County after his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters.
  • Ascension Via Christi has finalized its acquisition of a closed hospital in Derby.
  • A southeast Kansas foster care agency is having greater success reuniting kids with their families than many other parts of the state.
  • Veterinarians are advising pet owners to plan ahead for their animals as Fourth of July fireworks season begins.
  • Wichita Public Schools will host a tour today at Coleman Environmental Magnet Middle School in northeast Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Rachel Schenelle and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell