Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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A new immersion center in Arkansas City is telling the story of one of the oldest cities in North America. Ancestors of the Wichita Tribe lived at a large settlement named Etzanoa in southern Kansas.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Many new Kansas laws will take effect on July 1st.
- Republican Senator Roger Marshall told a national news program Sunday that he plans to be on the ballot in November.
- A crucial primary election for the governor’s office in Kansas is about a month away and a new poll shows a clear leader.
- A man was found dead Sunday in Sumner County after his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters.
- Ascension Via Christi has finalized its acquisition of a closed hospital in Derby.
- A southeast Kansas foster care agency is having greater success reuniting kids with their families than many other parts of the state.
- Veterinarians are advising pet owners to plan ahead for their animals as Fourth of July fireworks season begins.
- Wichita Public Schools will host a tour today at Coleman Environmental Magnet Middle School in northeast Wichita.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Rachel Schenelle and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson