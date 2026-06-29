Monday, June 29, 2026

A new trail in north central Wichita honors the history of the city's Mexican American community. The Woodland Park Historical Walk features photos and stories of some of the immigrants who lived, worked and helped settle Wichita's North End.

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The Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday that the death sentences for two Wichita brothers will stand.

The US Supreme court has overturned a jury award for a St. Louis man who successfully sued the makers of Roundup, claiming the herbicide have given him cancer.

In some parts of Kansas, groundwater has become polluted with enough nitrates that it can be used to offset fertilizers in agriculture.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is awarding grants to 15 organizations to help fight chronic illnesses.

Ten Kansans just graduated from a new state program to increase the public’s skills for finding and eating wild foods.

Kansas State University is offering a new agriculture program that will allow more students around the state to enroll.

Music Theatre Wichita is planning a sensory-friendly performance of "Elf: The Musical" for people with special needs.

Wichita animal advocates are urging people to consider adopting a dog or cat, as the city's animal shelter hits capacity.

The first full moon of summer will occur on tonight. It is known as the Strawberry Moon, but the name has nothing to do with its color.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson