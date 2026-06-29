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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, June 29, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published June 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A new trail in north central Wichita honors the history of the city's Mexican American community. The Woodland Park Historical Walk features photos and stories of some of the immigrants who lived, worked and helped settle Wichita's North End.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • The Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday that the death sentences for two Wichita brothers will stand.
  • The US Supreme court has overturned a jury award for a St. Louis man who successfully sued the makers of Roundup, claiming the herbicide have given him cancer.
  • In some parts of Kansas, groundwater has become polluted with enough nitrates that it can be used to offset fertilizers in agriculture.
  • The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is awarding grants to 15 organizations to help fight chronic illnesses.
  • Ten Kansans just graduated from a new state program to increase the public’s skills for finding and eating wild foods.
  • Kansas State University is offering a new agriculture program that will allow more students around the state to enroll.
  • Music Theatre Wichita is planning a sensory-friendly performance of "Elf: The Musical" for people with special needs.
  • Wichita animal advocates are urging people to consider adopting a dog or cat, as the city's animal shelter hits capacity.
  • The first full moon of summer will occur on tonight. It is known as the Strawberry Moon, but the name has nothing to do with its color.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell