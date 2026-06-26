Friday, June 26, 2026

Ballet Wichita is touring "Alice in Wonderland" across Kansas. As part of KMUW's series on the tour, Beth Golay has more on this adaptation from page to stage.

Plus, more on these stories:

Nurses at two Wichita hospitals say they plan to hold a one-day strike to protest workplace safety concerns.

The Wichita Police Department arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday night in connection with threats made against a Wichita hospital.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to work with the federal government to declare a state law invalid. But Governor Laura Kelly plans to intervene to defend the Kansas law that allows some noncitizen students to receive in-state tuition rates at public universities and colleges.

Wheat farmers are bracing for a rough year after drought impacted the crop in many Great Plains states.

Great Plains prairies are turning into trees and shrubs. Scientists say it’s time for a pragmatic approach to conserving some of these areas.

A former military school campus in Salina will soon be part of Salina Area Technical College.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson