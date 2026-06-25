Thursday, June 25, 2026

Singer-songwriter Edwin McCain experienced chart success in the 1990s with the song "I'll Be," which remains popular today.

He says that while some artists would continue to chase hit records, he's content to let that song be the one he's best known for.

Plus, more on these stories:

Officials are warning about the potential for more flooding in south-central Kansas over the next few days.

The U.S. Justice Department is suing Kansas over a law allowing some undocumented students to qualify for in-state college tuition.

The Wichita school district is opening up some of its schools this summer to highlight building needs ahead of the November bond referendum.

Congress took another step toward Farm Bill passage Tuesday.

The leader of United Way of the Plains is retiring.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering no-cost HIV testing over the next two days.

Young track and field athletes from across the region are in Wichita this weekend.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens shares upcoming events in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Macy Byars, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Lu Anne Stephens and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson