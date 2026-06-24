Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Colorado bands Toxic Authority and Radiofry are currently on tour together and will perform in Wichita this Saturday. Although the two bands differ slightly in sound--Toxic Authority plays high energy punk, while Radiofry recalls classic grunge--they've formed friendships that are now carrying them through their second tour together.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas library services like summer reading programs could be cut or reduced in the latest federal budget.

Repairs at Wichita's new water treatment plant are nearing completion.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that a member of her cabinet is retiring.

Lawrence’s embrace of Algerian culture and World Cup visitors continues this week at an annual film festival.

Another Kansas university is ending its men's and women's golf programs.

Federal funding is available for projects in Kansas that are designed to address severe weather or to prevent floods or wildfires.

Wichita and Sedgwick County officials are reminding people about a non-emergency line that will field complaints about fireworks during the Fourth of July season.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

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