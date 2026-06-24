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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published June 24, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Colorado bands Toxic Authority and Radiofry are currently on tour together and will perform in Wichita this Saturday. Although the two bands differ slightly in sound--Toxic Authority plays high energy punk, while Radiofry recalls classic grunge--they've formed friendships that are now carrying them through their second tour together.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Kansas library services like summer reading programs could be cut or reduced in the latest federal budget.
  • Repairs at Wichita's new water treatment plant are nearing completion.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that a member of her cabinet is retiring.
  • Lawrence’s embrace of Algerian culture and World Cup visitors continues this week at an annual film festival.
  • Another Kansas university is ending its men's and women's golf programs.
  • Federal funding is available for projects in Kansas that are designed to address severe weather or to prevent floods or wildfires.
  • Wichita and Sedgwick County officials are reminding people about a non-emergency line that will field complaints about fireworks during the Fourth of July season.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celisa Calacal, Suzanne Perez and Roger Nomer
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell