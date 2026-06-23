Tuesday, June 23, 2026

During World War II, Boeing's Wichita plant produced more than 1,600 B-29 bombers. One of those planes, now known as Doc, spent decades rusting in the Mojave Desert before being brought back to Wichita. Josh Wells is head of the nonprofit that supports the plane. KMUW's Dan Dillon spoke with him ahead of Doc's busy summer airshow season.

Plus, more on these stories:

Wichita school board member Ngoc Vuong is resigning from the board.

Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidates remain divided on the deal to bring the Kansas City Chiefs to Kansas.

Rural hospitals across central Kansas have formed a network that they hope will relieve some financial burden for struggling health care systems.

A Wichita man died Sunday in a tornado that touched down briefly in Sedgwick County.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy was injured Monday morning when a driver struck his patrol vehicle north of Derby.

The state of Kansas will host a statewide virtual job fair this week.

Fireworks stands across Kansas have started opening for the Fourth of July season.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Dan Dillon, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Anavi Prakash

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson