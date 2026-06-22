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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, June 22, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published June 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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The FIFA World Cup is now underway in the USA, Canada and Mexico. In the 2022 World Cup title match, a Kansas native played a very important role in the outcome. It could happen again this year.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The large electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto is shifting some of its production priorities.
  • Another one of the 11 Democrats running for U.S. Senate in Kansas says she would have opposed the Iran war.
  • Kansas health officials have issued an advisory about blue-green algae in a dozen lakes, including some in the Wichita area.
  • The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says there's been a decline in bumblebee species, and the agency is asking for help tracking the insects.
  • The Derby school district is looking to hire more bus drivers for the coming school year, and it's offering hands-on experience for prospective drivers next week.
  • Construction on several major Wichita roads will affect traffic through the summer.
  • Simply Hygiene launched its first Dads for Diapers drive on Saturday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Greg Echlin, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Rachel Schnelle, Sam Zeff.
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell