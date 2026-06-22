Monday, June 22, 2026
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The FIFA World Cup is now underway in the USA, Canada and Mexico. In the 2022 World Cup title match, a Kansas native played a very important role in the outcome. It could happen again this year.
Plus more on these stories:
- The large electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto is shifting some of its production priorities.
- Another one of the 11 Democrats running for U.S. Senate in Kansas says she would have opposed the Iran war.
- Kansas health officials have issued an advisory about blue-green algae in a dozen lakes, including some in the Wichita area.
- The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says there's been a decline in bumblebee species, and the agency is asking for help tracking the insects.
- The Derby school district is looking to hire more bus drivers for the coming school year, and it's offering hands-on experience for prospective drivers next week.
- Construction on several major Wichita roads will affect traffic through the summer.
- Simply Hygiene launched its first Dads for Diapers drive on Saturday.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Greg Echlin, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Rachel Schnelle, Sam Zeff.
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson