Monday, June 22, 2026

The FIFA World Cup is now underway in the USA, Canada and Mexico. In the 2022 World Cup title match, a Kansas native played a very important role in the outcome. It could happen again this year.

Plus more on these stories:



The large electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto is shifting some of its production priorities.

Another one of the 11 Democrats running for U.S. Senate in Kansas says she would have opposed the Iran war.

Kansas health officials have issued an advisory about blue-green algae in a dozen lakes, including some in the Wichita area.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says there's been a decline in bumblebee species, and the agency is asking for help tracking the insects.

The Derby school district is looking to hire more bus drivers for the coming school year, and it's offering hands-on experience for prospective drivers next week.

Construction on several major Wichita roads will affect traffic through the summer.

Simply Hygiene launched its first Dads for Diapers drive on Saturday.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Greg Echlin, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Rachel Schnelle, Sam Zeff.

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson

