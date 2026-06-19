Friday, June 19, 2026

A Kansas constitutional amendment on the ballot in August would change from appointing Supreme Court justices to electing them. And it could have an impact on major issues like abortion access and school funding.

Plus, more on these stories:

The cost of attending college in Kansas continues to rise.

Kansas lawmakers last year banned colleges from requiring students to learn about principles of diversity, equity and inclusion — or DEI. But when they passed the law, they didn’t actually define the term.

The board that oversees public universities in Kansas approved a policy Wednesday that allows colleges to offer reduced-credit bachelor's degrees.

Every FIFA World Cup match broadcast on FOX-TV gets 8 to 10 pages of facts, figures and storylines provided by a sports fan in Topeka.

World Cup watch parties are coming back to Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita, with Team Mexico and Team USA's next matches being broadcast on the big screen.

People who use federal food aid might soon have a new choice at the grocery store.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that she is denying a request for clemency from a convicted serial killer on death row.

Starting July 1st, it's legal to drive a golf cart on sidewalks in Wichita.

The former treasurer of a high school booster club in El Dorado has pleaded guilty to three counts of felony theft.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Anna Pope, Suzanne Perez and Anavi Prakash

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson

