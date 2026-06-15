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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, June 15, 2026

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published June 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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The first day of summer is around the corner, and instrumentalist Skinny Hightower is ready for it. The billboard chart-topping jazz artist is releasing a new song called "Summer Anthem," which he created in one day. On this edition of "In the Mix," Carla Eckels spent time in Hightower's Wichita studio to watch the magic unfold.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Sedgwick County is looking to hire more than 200 election workers ahead of the August 4th primary election.
  • A new report shows that one in four Sedgwick County households do not make enough to afford household basics.
  • There’s been a lot of debate on whether Kansas got a good deal when it convinced the Chiefs to move away from Missouri.
  • This summer, Wichita Public Schools will host a school tour every Tuesday to highlight needs at various buildings in the district.
  • As summer temperatures begin to climb across much of Kansas, health officials are reminding people to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.
  • Downtown Wichita is celebrating America’s 250th birthday with a patriotic window decorating contest.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Suzanne Perez and Anavi Prakash
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens