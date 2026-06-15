Monday, June 15, 2026

The first day of summer is around the corner, and instrumentalist Skinny Hightower is ready for it. The billboard chart-topping jazz artist is releasing a new song called "Summer Anthem," which he created in one day. On this edition of "In the Mix," Carla Eckels spent time in Hightower's Wichita studio to watch the magic unfold.

Plus, more on these stories:

Sedgwick County is looking to hire more than 200 election workers ahead of the August 4th primary election.

A new report shows that one in four Sedgwick County households do not make enough to afford household basics.

There’s been a lot of debate on whether Kansas got a good deal when it convinced the Chiefs to move away from Missouri.

This summer, Wichita Public Schools will host a school tour every Tuesday to highlight needs at various buildings in the district.

As summer temperatures begin to climb across much of Kansas, health officials are reminding people to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Downtown Wichita is celebrating America’s 250th birthday with a patriotic window decorating contest.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Suzanne Perez and Anavi Prakash

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson