Tuesday, June 9, 2026

It’s getting harder for farmers to make it to the next growing season. The Midwest has lost more than 30,000 farms since 2017, and the future of farming is more uncertain than ever. But a movement that’s well underway in northwest Illinois could completely change how farming looks. The Mississippi River Basin Ag and Water Desk’s Jess Savage has more on what’s called the farmer-led movement.

Plus, more on these stories:

Fewer Kansas children are living in poverty, but there’s an increasing number without health insurance.

The Kansas Republican Party held a contentious debate between four candidates for governor Friday night.

The Wichita Wind Surge announced over the weekend that it will officially rebrand as the Wichita Turbo Tubs.

Gas prices in Kansas and Missouri are falling.

Southwest Kansans are getting the chance to better understand their main water source, the Ogallala Aquifer.

One of the region's leading country music festivals is heading to the Wichita area next year.

The Wichita City Council will decide today whether to join a national civility pledge.

As teams and fans begin arriving in Kansas City for the FIFA World Cup, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is reminding people not to fly drones in unauthorized spaces.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Jess Savage and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson