Friday, June 5, 2026

Wichita State recently named Jamarco Clark it's new vice president of student affairs. Clark's academic and professional careers have taken him across the Midwest and Great Plains, and now to his first gig in Kansas. Daniel Caudill recently spoke with Clark about his background, his goals for the job, and what drew him to Wichita State.

Plus, more on these stories:

Wichita school leaders are hearing concerns from teachers and others about a rise in unruly student behavior. Now the district plans to expand a proactive approach.

Leaders of the Second Light homeless shelter in Wichita say a donation from Ascension Via Christi will allow them to hire a medical coordinator.

Architect Charles McAfee created the pool in McAdams Park to give African American children in the city the opportunity to practice lap swimming. McAfee's work nearly sixty years ago was recognized recently with a place on the National Register of Historic Places.

The schedule has been set for the NCAA Super Regional in baseball, and there will be more baseball played on the campus of the University of Kansas.

Pharmacy technicians at the University of Kansas Health System lost their union election in mid-May by two votes.

Kansas drivers should be on the lookout for bicyclists on state roadways, as the annual Biking Across Kansas event begins Saturday.

The Kansas Cosmosphere is holding a watch party for the next phase of the Artemis mission.

The Old Cowtown Museum has a new exhibit exploring the legacy of baseball in Wichita.

The Greater Wichita YMCA is unveiling a new facility in Hutchinson on Saturday.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Savannah Hawley-Bates and Roger Nomer

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson