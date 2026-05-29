Friday, May 29, 2026

Georgia's Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers have been building a name for themselves on the independent blues recording and touring circuit in recent years. The group recently took home top honors in Memphis' International Blues Challenge, which also saw frontman Derrick Dove claim the best guitarist prize in the competition. It might come as a surprise to some to learn that Dove began his musical career as a drummer. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Derrick Dove and has more.

Plus, more on these stories:

Governor Laura Kelly visited Wichita Wednesday to tour progress on a mental health facility she says will be part of her legacy to the state.

A Kansas Democratic state lawmaker, who’s running for the U.S. Senate, is accusing another candidate of mishandling sexual abuse allegations at a church camp.

A new report shows that half of Kansas is experiencing some level of drought, with southwest and central Kansas experiencing extreme dryness.

Emergency room visits for tick bites were the highest in April than they’ve been in nearly a decade.

Voters in the Maize school district could soon decide whether to approve a $213 million bond issue.

Former Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is returning to politics.

Wichitans have one more chance to offer input on the city's upcoming budget at a town hall Saturday.

Kansas voters who want to change their party affiliation before the August primary have until Monday to make the change.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Jess Savege and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson