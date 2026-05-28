Thursday, May 28, 2026

Wichita band Fractured releases its album "Songs To Die To,” on Thursday. The band says that its eclectic sounds are a reflection of the eclectic personalities in the band. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Fractured members Victoria Rigel, Jay Piggman, and Naythan Smith and has more.

Plus, more on these stories:

A new survey shows that fewer Wichitans consider downtown a safe place.

A panel of Kansas legislative leaders extended an emergency declaration on Tuesday as state officials continue to monitor three people exposed to a deadly strain of hantavirus.

Kansas lawmakers are crafting a new funding formula for public schools.

With preparations well underway, the Kansas City organizers for this year’s FIFA World Cup say that they are in quote – "operational mode."

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has joined a coalition of state leaders urging the U.S. Court of Appeals to uphold a decision blocking President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

The annual Wichita River Festival returns this week with a nine-day celebration that begins Friday.

A water park in Salina has temporarily closed after hazardous materials were found in the facility.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is partnering with a non-profit group to teach young people defensive driving techniques.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens shares some upcoming events in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Stephen Koranda, Suzanne Perez and Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

