Wednesday, May 27, 2026

A group of girls from the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland recently came by KMUW's studio for a tour and lesson in audio production. They told us about their plans for summer vacation, and what they're looking forward to now that school is out.

Plus, more on these stories:

President Donald Trump has endorsed Senate President Ty Masterson in the crowded Republican field for Kansas governor.

Most Kansas college students will likely see higher costs starting in the fall, as five of the six state universities are planning to raise tuition.

An environmental group wants the federal government to consider the health impacts of legal nitrate contamination in public drinking water.

Most Johnson County cities are opting out of a Kansas law allowing nearly around-the-clock alcohol sales during the World Cup.

A Leawood priest was scheduled for court yesterday after he was arrested for allegedly embezzling 160-thousand dollars.

Wichita-area students are home for summer break, but they still have access to free meals starting today.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a proclamation activating public agencies in advance of the World Cup in Kansas City.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced a dedication and open house for the church's first temple in Kansas.

Bradley Fair is bringing back its Summer Concert Series starting next week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Haley Crowson, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Kate Mays, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

