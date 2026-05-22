Friday, May 22, 2026
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Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff to summer. For readers, that means it’s prime season to kick back in a hammock or relax by the pool and soak up a good book. KMUW’s Jennifer Anima headed to the Wichita Public Library to find out what they have planned for children and adults.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Trauma survivors gathered Thursday at Wesley Medical Center to honor National Trauma Survivors Day.
- More people in Kansas are choosing to go to college after the state’s overall enrollment declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A Wichita native who discovered the wreckage of the Titanic is back in Kansas to help launch a new exhibit.
- Four Johnson County school districts have taken the first step toward potentially suing the state of Kansas over special education funding.
- For the first time in more than 80 years, all levels of the Kansas state basketball championships will be held in the Wichita region in 2028.
- Public swimming pools in Wichita will open the season operating on a rotating schedule because of a lifeguard shortage.
- The City of Derby will break ground next week on a new $160-million water park development.
- The National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University has expanded its environmental testing lab with a new blowing-sand chamber.
- Many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed or have special hours for the Memorial Day holiday.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson