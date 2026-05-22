Friday, May 22, 2026

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff to summer. For readers, that means it’s prime season to kick back in a hammock or relax by the pool and soak up a good book. KMUW’s Jennifer Anima headed to the Wichita Public Library to find out what they have planned for children and adults.

Plus, more on these stories:

Trauma survivors gathered Thursday at Wesley Medical Center to honor National Trauma Survivors Day.

More people in Kansas are choosing to go to college after the state’s overall enrollment declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Wichita native who discovered the wreckage of the Titanic is back in Kansas to help launch a new exhibit.

Four Johnson County school districts have taken the first step toward potentially suing the state of Kansas over special education funding.

For the first time in more than 80 years, all levels of the Kansas state basketball championships will be held in the Wichita region in 2028.

Public swimming pools in Wichita will open the season operating on a rotating schedule because of a lifeguard shortage.

The City of Derby will break ground next week on a new $160-million water park development.

The National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University has expanded its environmental testing lab with a new blowing-sand chamber.

Many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed or have special hours for the Memorial Day holiday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson