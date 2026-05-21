Thursday, May 21, 2026

The town of Lindsborg is playing host this week to the new Smokey Valley Chamber Music Festival. Caroline Beckman created and planned the event for her doctoral thesis at UMKC. KMUW's Torin Andersen caught up with Beckman during a rehearsal inside Presser Hall at Bethany College and talked with her about the festival.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Kansas Board of Regents will change policy at public colleges to comply with new mandates related to diversity.

The University of Kansas Hospital Authority is suing CVS, alleging the pharmacy company and its subsidiaries diverted more than $61 million from the hospital.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ethan Corson has announced Renee Duxler as his running mate for lieutenant governor.

Republican Kansas gubernatorial candidate Vicki Schmidt says she wants someone with agriculture experience to be her running mate.

Sedgwick County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to roll back additional agreements for mutual fire aid.

The company that operates Dillons stores in Kansas will pay a $2.5 million penalty for violations of the federal Clean Air Act.

Officials with Newton Public Schools say a senior prank went too far and is now a criminal matter.

The After-Shocks are returning to defend their title in The Basketball Tournament.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us some upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

