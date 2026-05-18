Monday, May 18, 2026

Vast amounts of movie industry history have been stored in analog formats like film and video tape. But if films are not kept in the right conditions, they can be damaged or even ruined. For this month's "Culture Pop," Hugo Phan talks with a Wichita company that not only keeps much of Hollywood's history in storage, but restores it too.

Plus, more on these stories:

The former Mayor of Coldwater, Kansas has been transferred to the ICE detention facility in Chase County.

An Alzheimer’s diagnosis can upend a family’s life. An upcoming conference in Wichita will offer resources and encouragement to caregivers.

As temperatures rise, Kansas officials are warning people visiting waterways of the risks of harmful algae.

Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration following several large wildfires in southwest Kansas that were caused by lightning.

May weather means activity for everyone picks up, including a tick with a particular taste for humans.

Rent prices in Wichita are increasing at a faster rate than much of the country.

The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees on June 6 at all of its recreation sites on national forests and grasslands.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Debra Fraser, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson