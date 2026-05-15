Friday, May 15, 2026

Scott Dyer discovered disc golf when he was looking for something fun to do during the pandemic. He unpacked some discs he had received as a gift, and he and his family checked out a disc golf course near Maize South High School. Then they started watching videos on YouTube and exploring courses around Wichita. KMUW's Suzanne Perez recently spoke with Scott Dyer about his experience, and the popularity of disc golf.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Wichita Board of Education could soon vote to appoint a new member to an open seat on the board.

Recreation Superintendent Angela Buckner says Wichita is experiencing a lifeguard shortage ahead of the summer season.

The Kansas Corporation Commission told Evergy this week that a proposed 133-mile transmission line can move ahead through Sedgwick and Sumner County, but not along a path through the Flint Hills.

Scientists are working on a bird flu vaccine that would be simple to administer to poultry.

Salina will welcome vinyl record merchants, collectors, and industry members this October.

Several Wichita attractions will offer free admission to active-duty military members over the summer.

The local non-profit Empower will host watch parties during this year's FIFA World Cup.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

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Digital editor: Haley Crowson