Thursday, May 14, 2026

Chicago based singer songwriter Matt Arbogast has been recording under the name The Gunshy since the early 2000s and released his most recent album in 2025. Titled "Hurricane Umbrellas," the record was inspired in part by Arbogast's family life, including the loss of a beloved uncle and seeing his father age.

Plus more on these stories:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained former Coldwater mayor Joe Ceballos in Wichita yesterday.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has laid out some exceptions to a law that requires transgender people to use public bathrooms that align with their biological sex at birth.

All four members of the U.S. House delegation from Kansas support a new plan that aims to decrease fuel prices while increasing crop prices.

A new partnership will look to reduce the amount of retaliatory violence in Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Election Office opens its new location today.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens are warning people about rattlesnake activity as summer approaches.

Plus, KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us a look at some upcoming events in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Debra Fraser, Roger Nomer and Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson