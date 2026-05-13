Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wichita duo Brave Boy releases its debut album, "A Faint Voice at Loudest," this Friday. The band's Eric and Mary Harrison say that the record touches on themes such as addiction and finding true self-expression in the face of adversity.

Plus more on these stories:

Joe Ceballos, the former mayor of Coldwater, Kansas will travel to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Wichita today.

State employees in Kansas will still be able to choose health insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Kansas health officials say they’re monitoring three Kansans who were exposed to hantavirus.

A Wichita program that was supposed to take on blighted properties and connect them to affordable housing developers is no more.

The Kansas State Board of Education is in the early stages of forming statewide recommendations on the use of school-owned devices in the classroom.

Kansas is not reinstating a program to help create more care options outside of institutions for people with disabilities.

An iconic Wichita fixture will be represented on an official Kansas City jersey as part of the upcoming World Cup.

A local group is accepting applications from children who would like to create and sell a product or service during Wichita's Riverfest.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson