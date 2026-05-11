Monday, May 11, 2026

Raids by federal agents may be out of the headlines, but they're not out of mind for many immigrants. ICE arrests are up sharply in most states in the Midwest and Great Plains since President Donald Trump took office again. According to the Deportation Data Project, arrests are up 38% in Kansas. Harvest Public Media contributor Sheila Brummer reports on people who are stepping up to help immigrants facing uncertainty.

Plus more on these stories:



Candidates for an open seat on the Wichita Board of Education will publicly address the school board this week.

Questions are growing about staffing levels at the National Weather Service and how that could affect severe weather forecasting in Kansas.

With the World Cup just over one month away, ticket prices have fallen for dozens of games — including the June 27th Algeria vs. Austria match in Kansas City.

World Cup organizers in Lawrence anticipate fewer Algerian fans will make the trip to Kansas due to new visa entry bond policy.

The union representing Boeing machinists in Wichita is demanding a transparent investigation into the death of an employee last month.

A leading financial research firm has upgraded Kansas's credit rating from stable to positive.

Law enforcement agencies in southeast Kansas are investigating false reports of school shootings that caused lockdowns this week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Sheila Brummer, Daniel Caudill, Julie Denesha, Suzanne Perez, Rachel Schnelle and Kowthar Shire

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson