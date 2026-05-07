Thursday, May 7, 2026
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It’s harder and harder to find an attorney in many rural areas, leaving people without the legal help they need. A new Kansas law will give incentives to lawyers that practice or plan to practice in rural areas of the state. As Kansas News Service Reporter Zach Boblitt explains, new rural lawyers can have big shoes to fill.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita State University has ended its men's and women's golf programs as a cost-cutting move.
- A ban on new data center projects in Sedgwick County will continue into September following a unanimous vote by the County Commission Wednesday.
- The Wichita City Council voted to install the city's first Safe Haven Baby Box.
- East High School in Wichita will close a portion of its building this summer for foundation repairs that will cost about 8.5 million dollars.
- The legal age to bet on sports in Kansas is 21, but some state officials worry underage gamblers could be circumventing that law.
- The latest sensation in baseball takes the field in Wichita today.
- Kansas leaders have announced the return of a summer program that lets kids visit museums, zoos and other attractions for free.
- Wichita State students who have outstanding parking or traffic tickets can have them forgiven this week by donating food or other supplies.
- Plus, a look at some upcoming events in Wichita this week.Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson