Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Community-supported agriculture, or CSA boxes, first gained popularity in the 90s. It’s a way for people to support their local farmers… by paying upfront for produce that’s delivered throughout the summer. But today’s food system caters to both convenience and choice. As Harvest Public Media’s Hope Kirwan reports…that’s put pressure on CSA farmers to offer people more buying options.

Plus more on these stories:

Many Native Americans face health challenges when moving from reservations to urban areas. There are efforts to look for solutions and ways to build connections between healthcare providers and native populations.

Architecture firm Schaefer, Schirmer and Elfin designed Wichita's brutalist downtown library in 1962. The firm, now known as Schaefer Architecture, may have a hand in the former library's next chapter as well.

Wichita city leaders will consider a plan today to install a "baby box" at an east Wichita fire station.

Kansas farmers are bracing for a tough season as drought intensifies across the western part of the state.

A commission in Kansas is trying to decide whether to drop Blue Cross Blue Shield from the state employee health insurance plan, which would leave workers with just one option - Aetna.

Box turtles have emerged from their dens for the warm season.

A former detention deputy in western Kansas has been arrested after allegedly conspiring with inmates to kill an inmate at a different facility.

Kansas State University will host a STEM workshop for middle- and high-school students this summer.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Hope Kirwan, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

