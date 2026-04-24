Friday, April 24, 2026

Musician Kelley Hunt closes out the Wichita Jazz Festival this weekend with a performance at Wave for which she'll be accompanied by the band The 5. Hunt says that this performance is an excellent chance for her to celebrate her love of blues and jazz as well as the people and city of Wichita. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin brings us an interview with Hunt.

Plus, more on these stories:

Roughly half of the state budget in Kansas goes to public schools, but an education funding task force wants to make sure taxpayers are getting more bang for their buck.

The Kansas Department of Labor is sending out more than 8,500 notices telling Kansans to pay back some unemployment benefits.

Pittsburg State University has started a partnership with a program providing summer educational programs for rural elementary students.

A new study finds bird populations are declining at a faster pace in areas with a lot of agriculture - especially in the Midwest.

Senator Jerry Moran has partnered with a Democrat from Nevada on legislation that would require app developers to establish safeguards for minors.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced $2.4 million in grants to support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape and stalking.

Kansas health officials are warning that ticks are out in large numbers this spring, thanks to warmer than average weather.

The Heartland Preparedness Center in north Wichita will host a veterans event today.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Abigail Bottar, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Suzanne Perez, Zack Ruth and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

