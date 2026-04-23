Thursday, April 23, 2026

Musician and composer Susan Mayo will unveil a new work this month titled Malaqatin Meetings, written for the South Kansas Symphony Orchestra and the collective Multifarious. It is part of an ongoing cultural exchange between Kansas and Pakistan.

Plus more on these stories:

Teams of women are picking up hammers and paintbrushes to revitalize a neighborhood in northeast Wichita.

There’s a new political party in Kansas, one that aims to appeal to voters who see both mainstream parties as too extreme.

For new and expecting moms in Kansas and Missouri, mental health challenges are some of the leading causes of death. A nonprofit is working to change that.

The Kansas City Royals are teaming up with Hallmark Cards to build a new ballpark at Crown Center, on the Missouri side of Kansas City.

A public memorial service for Wichita's "Rosie the Riveter" is scheduled for May 1st at the B-29 DOC hangar.

More than 45 airports in Kansas will receive state funding to improve runways, security and ambulance access.

The Wichita Thunder hockey team is parting ways with its head coach after seven seasons.

The Disabled American Veterans organization will host a virtual career fair on Tuesday, April 28.

A portion of Maize Road in west Wichita will close this weekend as part of a bridge reconstruction project.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us a look at some upcoming events in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Jim McLean, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson