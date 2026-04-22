Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Harvester Arts is hosting a thesis show for Wichita State University artists that closes Friday. Torin Andersen caught up with Sloane Dyer and Brandon Lawless to hear more about their thesis exhibits and the anxieties that happen when your grade is on the line … and on the wall.

Plus more on these stories:

Local elected officials discussed broad community issues Monday night as part of a meeting between the three largest government bodies in Sedgwick County.

After the dust settled from this year’s Kansas legislative session, economists made adjustments to their revenue forecast.

Nomar Plaza serves as the heart of many events in Wichita's North End neighborhood. City leaders say it is time to better outfit the plaza for those celebrations.

The Wichita school district is hosting multiple sessions this week to collect feedback on a potential November bond referendum.

Law enforcement authorities from Kansas and Missouri gathered in downtown Kansas City Tuesday for a joint security exercise in advance of the World Cup.

An annual ceremony honoring Kansas law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty will be held in Topeka next week.

An upcoming pickleball tournament will benefit local veterans.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Zack Boblett, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Roger Nomer and Zack Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

