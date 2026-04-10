Friday, April 10, 2026

A new field of study at Butler Community College is designed to help pups look polished. The college recently launched the state's first pet grooming certification program, which teaches students how to trim nails, fluff tails and get those poodles or terriers looking their best.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas lawmakers are back in the Statehouse as powerful Republican majorities seek to override vetoes by the Democratic governor and pass their priorities into law.

Governor Laura Kelly is pitching her own property tax plan after vetoing one submitted by state lawmakers.

Wichita State University has announced its next vice president for student affairs.

Voters in the Wichita school district are invited to attend public feedback sessions on a potential November bond referendum.

Wichita Riverfest button sales kick off today with an early bird discount.

Kansas farmers and ranchers affected by wildfires earlier this year can apply for relief funds.

Drivers can expect lane reductions on Kellogg near Andover beginning Monday.

The Read ICT project will hold a book swap Saturday at the Advanced Learning Library in downtown Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson