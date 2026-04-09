© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, April 9, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

There is an immersive sound and color exhibit in Salina Friday night, appropriately named "Noise and Light." It is the first of what could be many exhibits at Temple Projects inside the old Masonic Lodge on Santa Fe street.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas Republicans want to end in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants who graduate from high school in the state.
  • A federal judge in Kansas has ordered the release of immigrants more than 20 times in recent months, saying they were held too long without deportation.
  • The Wichita school district held a tour at Truesdell Middle School Tuesday as part of its efforts to pitch a November bond issue to voters.
  • Governor Laura Kelly will sign a bill into law that attempts to incentivize lawyers to work in rural areas.
  • Kansas farmers are taking a hit from rising oil prices caused by the war in Iran.
  • The Wichita Public Library is partnering with local nonprofits for a new program designed to spark more civic engagement.
  • Construction begins this month on a portion of North Woodlawn that will affect traffic in and around Bel Aire
  • The Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale will take place Friday and Saturday at the State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
  • The Great Plains Nature Center is hosting a family play day and resource fair on Saturday.
  • And we have a look at some upcoming events.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Lu Anne Stephens

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell