Monday, April 6, 2026

Kansas lawmakers wrapped up the majority of their annual work at the end of March, including passing a number of bills related to schools. KMUW education reporter Daniel Caudill has been tracking some of those bills and shared this update with News Director Suzanne Perez ahead of the Legislature’s veto session.

Plus more on these stories:

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case this morning about whether changes to a statute of limitations law for childhood sex abuse can be applied retroactively.

Wichita school board members are set to vote tonight to schedule the demolition of Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center.

Wichita's Ronald McDonald House is looking to make room for more families in need.

Wichita is looking for lifeguards who can work this summer at six public pools across the city.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has opened a new office in Wichita.

Kansas health officials are warning the public about the start of a season that can bring dangerous bacteria to ponds and lakes.

The Kansas City Chiefs have launched an advertising campaign aimed at making girls' flag football a sanctioned school sport in Kansas.

The city of Wichita has launched its annual spring cleanup to remove salt and sand from city streets.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson