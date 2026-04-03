Friday, April 3, 2026

The Wichita musical duo Geo-Joe have a new album out today. The album is called "Where Did We Go So Wrong?" and it found musicians Georgia Sutton and Joey Lemon participating in the annual RPM Challenge in which musicians write and record a whole album across the 28 days of February-- but the two also view it as a protest album against the Trump administration.

KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Georgia Sutton and Joey Lemon.

Plus more on these stories:

Sedgwick County commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to have the county manager enact Kansas' new 'bathroom bill.'

Kansas lawmakers have passed a bill that would create statewide guidelines for conducting active shooter drills in schools.

Gift card scammers have been targeting Kansas Republican Party leaders and activists across the state.

Wichita police have identified a man who died after falling from scaffolding at a downtown construction site.

Wichita Animal Shelter officials say capacity issues at the shelter are improving.

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced on social media last night that he plans to return for next year's college basketball season.

Visit Wichita has secured another national sporting event, this time the 2026 USA Gymnastics Trampoline and Tumbling Elite Challenge.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Suzanne Perez and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

