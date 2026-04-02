Thursday, April 2, 2026

Mike Finnigan spent some of his earliest years as a professional musician in Wichita, before leaving the state for California where he would go on to record and/or performed with a wide range of artists including Crosby, Stills & Nash, Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, and Taj Mahal. His work with other artists meant that Finnigan didn't record very much under his own name, but his friend, music producer JJ Blair, believed that the keyboardist and vocalist was still capable of making a great album. Now, the album is complete and JJ Blair discussed one of his favorite performances on the album, a version of Merle Haggard's "Sing Me Back Home."

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas lawmakers passed a bill that gives Kansans more power in setting local taxes. But some local leaders worry about the potential impact.

The Wichita school district wants public input as it prepares to pitch another bond issue to voters this November.

Kansas lawmakers want to stop previous evictions from keeping some renters from finding housing.

Wichita police say officers have found the dogs that attacked a 25-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter on Monday.

Wichita State University has closed its west campus near 37th Street North and Maize Road because of water issues.

A month-long burn ban is now in effect in Sedgwick County as part of a statewide effort to reduce smoke and protect air quality during peak burning season.

The Wichita Wind Surge will open its season today at home against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

A new ramp from westbound K-96 to northbound I-135 is now open.

Several events are taking place in the Wichita area this weekend.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Dylan Lyson, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Lu Anne Stephens