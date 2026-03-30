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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, March 30, 2026

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published March 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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If you’ve ever had a health issue that doesn’t show up externally, you know how frustrating it can be to describe the symptoms … only to be dismissed by friends, or have doctors tell you there’s not much they can do. Noah Taborda sat down with a researcher at the University of Kansas Medical Center who is validating those feelings, and hoping to provide a little relief.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Thousands of Wichitans participated in the "No Kings" protest to Saturday... in one of more than three thousand demonstrations nationwide against the Trump administration.
  • If you’ve driven through South Wichita recently and felt like the smell of sulfur was a bit stronger than usual … it’s not in your head.
  • Parking at Wichita's City Hall will cost a dollar an hour now that parking kiosks have been installed at the building.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court dismissed Kansas’ Governor Laura Kelly’s lawsuit against Attorney General Kris Kobach over legal power.
  • Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium outfield will look much different this afternoon as the Royals open their home season.
  • Downtown Wichita will hold a spring clean-up event on April 24th.
  • Sedgwick County firefighters are reminding people that a burn ban will be in effect for the month of April.
  • A Kansas senator is sponsoring a bill aimed at helping doctors better detect Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
  • Wichita State is continuing interviews for the next vice president for student affairs.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Haley Crowson
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Noah Taborda and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Lu Anne Stephens

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens