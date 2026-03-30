Monday, March 30, 2026
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If you’ve ever had a health issue that doesn’t show up externally, you know how frustrating it can be to describe the symptoms … only to be dismissed by friends, or have doctors tell you there’s not much they can do. Noah Taborda sat down with a researcher at the University of Kansas Medical Center who is validating those feelings, and hoping to provide a little relief.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Thousands of Wichitans participated in the "No Kings" protest to Saturday... in one of more than three thousand demonstrations nationwide against the Trump administration.
- If you’ve driven through South Wichita recently and felt like the smell of sulfur was a bit stronger than usual … it’s not in your head.
- Parking at Wichita's City Hall will cost a dollar an hour now that parking kiosks have been installed at the building.
- The Kansas Supreme Court dismissed Kansas’ Governor Laura Kelly’s lawsuit against Attorney General Kris Kobach over legal power.
- Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium outfield will look much different this afternoon as the Royals open their home season.
- Downtown Wichita will hold a spring clean-up event on April 24th.
- Sedgwick County firefighters are reminding people that a burn ban will be in effect for the month of April.
- A Kansas senator is sponsoring a bill aimed at helping doctors better detect Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
- Wichita State is continuing interviews for the next vice president for student affairs.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Haley Crowson
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Noah Taborda and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Lu Anne Stephens