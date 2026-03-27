Friday, March 27, 2026

KMUW's Suzanne Perez brings us an economics lesson from Taylor Swift.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas Republicans are divided over a proposal to take in-state tuition away from certain immigrants who lack legal status.

Heartspring has unveiled plans for an expansion in downtown Wichita.

Officials with the Wichita Animal Shelter say they're running out of room, with more than 400 dogs being held this month.

Kansas lawmakers want to increase pay for some state employees, but at a lower rate than the Governor has proposed.

Public health officials from across the state will gather in Wichita next week.

Roadwork on a section of I-135 in north Wichita will affect traffic this weekend.

Several Wichita organizations are mobilizing for the third national No Kings protest tomorrow.

The Wichita Big Read kicks off this weekend.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson