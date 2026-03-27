Friday, March 27, 2026
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KMUW's Suzanne Perez brings us an economics lesson from Taylor Swift.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas Republicans are divided over a proposal to take in-state tuition away from certain immigrants who lack legal status.
- Heartspring has unveiled plans for an expansion in downtown Wichita.
- Officials with the Wichita Animal Shelter say they're running out of room, with more than 400 dogs being held this month.
- Kansas lawmakers want to increase pay for some state employees, but at a lower rate than the Governor has proposed.
- Public health officials from across the state will gather in Wichita next week.
- Roadwork on a section of I-135 in north Wichita will affect traffic this weekend.
- Several Wichita organizations are mobilizing for the third national No Kings protest tomorrow.
- The Wichita Big Read kicks off this weekend.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson