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Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, March 27, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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KMUW's Suzanne Perez brings us an economics lesson from Taylor Swift.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas Republicans are divided over a proposal to take in-state tuition away from certain immigrants who lack legal status.
  • Heartspring has unveiled plans for an expansion in downtown Wichita.
  • Officials with the Wichita Animal Shelter say they're running out of room, with more than 400 dogs being held this month.
  • Kansas lawmakers want to increase pay for some state employees, but at a lower rate than the Governor has proposed.
  • Public health officials from across the state will gather in Wichita next week.
  • Roadwork on a section of I-135 in north Wichita will affect traffic this weekend.
  • Several Wichita organizations are mobilizing for the third national No Kings protest tomorrow.
  • The Wichita Big Read kicks off this weekend.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell