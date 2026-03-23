Monday, March 23, 2026

A new scholarship at Wichita State University helps students at Southeast High School who have overcome significant adversity. KMUW's Daniel Caudill spoke with the first recipient about her plans for the future and what it was like to be surprised with fifty thousand dollars.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas senators passed a bill Thursday that would bar certain sex offenders from entering school grounds or attending a school activity.

Students from the first and only osteopathic medical school in Kansas found out where they'll complete their training Friday.

Kansas lawmakers have approved a bill that would make it illegal to use your phone while driving through school or construction zones.

University of Kansas faculty and staff have little confidence in the chancellor and chief financial officer, according to a straw poll.

Former Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is gearing up for a potential return to politics.

Wichita State is conducting interviews to find its next vice president for Student Affairs.

The Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament finals will tip off at Wichita’s Koch Arena later this month.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson