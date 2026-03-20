Friday, March 20, 2026

The New York City band Skorts will perform in Wichita this Sunday. The band released their debut album last fall and, according to guitarist Char Smith, the group wanted to create something that replicated the energetic and eclectic nature of their live shows.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas will join at least 20 other states in banning cell phones in K-12 schools across the state.

Kansas lawmakers have approved two bills placing new requirements on abortion providers and making it easier to sue them.

As the war with Iran has pushed gas prices higher, farm groups say there’s a homegrown solution.

Kansas lawmakers have passed a proposed constitutional amendment to limit increases in property tax valuations.

A southeast Wichita fire station is open again after weeks of mold remediation.

McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita plans to conduct controlled burns that could cause smoke to linger in the area for several weeks.

Wichita’s airport has joined a growing number of airports across the country that are asking for donations to support employees affected by the partial government shutdown.

Gametime has been set for Wichita State's second-round NIT game against Oklahoma State.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

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