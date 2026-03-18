Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Lately, it feels impossible to scroll through social media or get customer service help online without running into artificial intelligence. And in some states, AI is even being used in the legislative process. Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports on how lawmakers in the Sunflower State are using chatbots.

Plus more on these stories:

The Kansas Senate approved a bill yesterday that would provide more consumer protections for tenants.

Kansas does not have enough mental health workers to meet demand. That's according to a new report.

School nutrition directors across Kansas are sounding the alarm about a state bill that they say would add unnecessary work for school staff.

A Kechi man has joined the race to challenge U.S. Senator Roger Marshall.

The Kansas Medical Freedom Act would limit when schools, governments and private businesses can require medical treatments like vaccinations.

The city of Lyons in central Kansas is looking for a new police chief.

A nominating commission for the Kansas Supreme Court is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the court.

The Kansas Humane Society will host a microchip and vaccine clinic next month.

Wichita city officials are hoping to fill a series of open seasonal positions at a career fair today.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Jodi Fortino, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson