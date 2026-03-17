Tuesday, March 17, 2026

When an Oklahoma man was killed by a tiger last year, the incident put a spotlight on the safety risks of owning these animals. A federal law restricts who can own and breed big cats. But as Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports, some animal welfare advocates say those rules don’t go far enough.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas officials are expected to select the state’s next education commissioner by next month.

Kansas State University researchers are looking for ways to mitigate high cancer rates in rural areas.

A new statewide effort is helping students in Kansas lead voter registration drives in their own high schools.

A bridge in north Wichita has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Sedgwick County Register of Deeds is now offering passport appointments and other services at a new satellite location in Haysville.

Roofing manufacturer GAF and locally owned Rhoden Roofing have partnered to launch a scholarship for students studying construction at WSU Tech.

Postseason basketball will return to WSU's Charles Koch Arena today as the Shockers host a first-round game in the National Invitation Tournament.

Work will begin soon on repairs to a bridge on US 77 in Cowley County.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Daniel Caudill, Jodi Fortino, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope and Zach Ruth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson