Friday, March 13, 2026
Scuba diving isn't necessarily an activity you'd normally associate with landlocked Kansas. But here in Wichita there's an active diving community. Jonathan Huber donned his gear to learn more about Amber Waves diving company.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas education officials say they’re working to implement individualized literacy plans for young students who need more support learning to read.
- A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution could put abortion back on the ballot.
- A Kansas lawmaker wants to gradually remove property taxes altogether and replace them with a surcharge on retail transactions.
- Kansas lawmakers might loosen regulations on state research universities.
- Wichita State University announced a new initiative yesterday that will help public agencies, nonprofits and researchers share data.
- It may not seem true, amid all the sniffling and sneezing, but Wichita is no longer the worst place for seasonal allergies.
- Wichita police have arrested a man who allegedly made unauthorized contact with a 13-year-old student at a local school.
- A gathering is planned in Wichita this weekend to remember local musician Jenny Wood, who died Saturday.
- Wichita students start spring break today, and the Great Plains Nature Center is offering several programs for children and families.Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Jonathan Huber, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson