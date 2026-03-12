Thursday, March 12, 2026

Agriculture employment grew 10 percent nationwide between 2010 and 2024, according to USDA data. And that means potential jobs for people who grew up far from traditional agriculture. Chapters of FFA —what was once called Future Farmers of America— are becoming more common in urban schools. Harvest Public Media contributor Katie Grawitch reports.

Plus more on these stories:

A Douglas County judge says he will not block a new state law that restricts bathroom use and ID gender marker changes by transgender Kansans.

An immigration detention center can open in Leavenworth, Kansas, after the city granted a private prison company’s permit.

A divided Wichita City Council offered a proclamation for Transgender Day of Visibility Tuesday night.

The Wichita City Council is calling on Congress to revisit and pass the Rotor Act.

Wichita Public Schools and Wichita State University are launching a new program this summer to help teach kids to read.

Via Christi has announced it plans to take over a Derby hospital that closed in January after filing for bankruptcy.

Sedgwick County leaders have extended their moratorium on data center applications for another year.

More than 600 martial arts athletes will travel to Wichita this weekend for the 2026 US Judo Youth National Championships.

The annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Wichita's Delano district is this Saturday.

Finally, a look at this week's upcoming events.

